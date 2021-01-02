Dragons have reported the “abhorrent” racist abuse directed at winger Ashton Hewiitt after their loss against Scarlets to the police.

Scarlets ran out 20-3 winners against the Dragons in yesterday’s Welsh derby clash in the latest round of the Guinness Pro14.

The Newport-based side’s star winger was targeted by an anonymous Twitter account following the game, with Hewitt sharing an image said account on his own Twitter feed.

“This is what a Rugby fan somewhere (in Wales I think) wants me to see after a game. Please someone find out and tell me who it is,” Hewitt wrote.

This is what a Rugby fan somewhere (in Wales I think) wants me to see after a game. Pleaaase someone find out and tell me who it is. pic.twitter.com/4WGXZ0eyXB — Ashton Hewitt (@ashton_hewitt) January 1, 2021

The Welsh club backed Hewitt, acknowledging that it has been a difficult number of weeks for the 26-year old.

“Dragons Rugby is disgusted and appalled at an abhorrent racist post on social media yesterday evening targeting Ashton Hewitt.

“Dragons finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“The individual who expressed these views does not represent the values of our game. We thank supporters who have also condemned this post on social media and shown their support for Ashton.

“Dragons take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. Such behaviour has no place online, in our stadium, in our community or in our game.

“As a region, Dragons Rugby celebrates equality, diversity, respect and inclusion, we firmly stand behind Ashton and continue to fully support his outstanding efforts when trying to eradicate racial prejudice wherever it exists.

“This is a constant battle for Ashton and the region recognises how difficult the past few months have been for him. The matter has now been reported by Dragons Rugby to the Police.

Thank you to everybody for the support, from supporters to teammates, my club and those of you that don’t know me – it’s encouraging and means a lot. — Ashton Hewitt (@ashton_hewitt) January 2, 2021

Hewitt again took to Twitter this afternoon to thank those who have supported him following the incident.

