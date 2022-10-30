Donncha O’Callaghan reckons Ulster will be frustrated despite beating Munster

Donncha O’Callaghan believes Ulster will be “massively frustrated” despite coming away from Thomond Park with a win.

Ulster looked to be well on their way to a bonus-point victory as they had scored three tries by half time, although they were held scoreless in the second half and ultimately beat Munster by just a single point.

Munster named a considerably weakened side in which three academy players featured, as numerous players were unavailable either due to injury or their involvement with Ireland ahead of the Autumn Nations Series.

While Ulster were also without some international players they were able to field a team which far more closely resembled a full-strength side, and O’Callaghan argued on RTE that they will have been disappointed not to come away with five points.

Donncha O’Callaghan on Ulster’s narrow win against Munster.

“They went toe-to-toe with a full-on Ulster team. I think Ulster will be massively frustrated coming away from here,” O’Callaghan commented.

“They didn’t getting a winning bonus point and they played against a bunch of kids. They stood up, to be fair to them. In that second half they really brought it.

“I agree totally with Donal Lenihan; I thought John Hodnett was incredible. You were actually struggling to look for someone from Ulster that really stood up and brought in a big performance.”

Alarm bells are ringing in Limerick.

Munster’s young players may have done themselves proud against Ulster on Saturday, although the province has fallen to 14th place in the URC table after a fifth defeat in seven games.

While 11 rounds remain in the URC regular season, Munster now find themselves under serious threat of failing to reach the play offs and qualifying for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup in doing so.

The URC will take a four-week break while the Autumn Nations Series is being played, although Munster are in action against South Africa A at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday, November 10th.

