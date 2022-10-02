Donncha O’Callaghan calls on officials to speed up after ‘damaging’ Munster match

Donncha O’Callaghan has called on officials to speed up the game after a stop-start encounter between Munster and Zebra Parma.

Munster got their first win of the URC season with an unconvincing display against Zebra Parma in Cork on Saturday evening, as the home side failed to grab a bonus-point despite scoring three tries in the opening 25 minutes.

The second half was a tough watch for anyone who decided to tune in, as the officials hampered the flow of the match while neither team did much to excite supporters.

Munster great Donncha O’Callaghan was speaking on RTE and stressed that while each team had their part to play in the dour affair, the match officials have a responsibility to speed the game up.

Donncha O’Callaghan on the stop-start encounter in Cork.

“I don’t want to deflect, but we do have to put an onus on the officials as well. We have to play at more pace than this,” O’Callaghan said.

“We’re seeing water breaks, there is crazy stuff going on. TMOs taking ages, a 55-minute first half, it is really frustrating. We have a really good league but we damage it with that type of a product.

“It’s disappointing. Honestly, people are paying an awful lot of money to come to these matches with their family, and to be fair, all they’re watching is a stop-start set-piece and it’s frustrating.”

“We have a really good league but we damage it with that type of a product”@docallaghan4 airs his frustrations about the on-field delays exemplified during Munster’s win over Zebre #rterugby #MUNvZEB pic.twitter.com/1ERU2Nbp2e — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 1, 2022

Graham Rowntree won’t be feeling too relieved.

Although Graham Rowntree will take some solace from his first win as Munster head coach, it was another underwhelming performance from the province.

Munster were never going to be operating at full capacity early on in the season under a new coaching team, although losses against Cardiff and the Dragons showed they aren’t performing anywhere near their potential as of yet.

A win will provide Munster with some momentum, although a tough series of matches lies ahead, as they will take on Connacht, the Bulls, Leinster and Ulster in the coming weeks.

