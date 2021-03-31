Donncha O’Callaghan criticises Munster’s latest South African signing

Donncha O’Callaghan has said he would prefer to see Munster develop homegrown talent instead of signing former Springboks lock Jason Jenkins.

Munster announced the signing of Jenkins on a one-year contract during the week, in light of CJ Stander’s retirement at the end of the season.

While former Munster lock O’Callaghan acknowledged Jenkins talent, he told RTE 2fm’s Game On that he would prefer to see academy players fill the gap that will be left behind by Stander.

🗞️ CONTRACT NEWS | Diarmuid Barron & Fineen Wycherley have signed contract extensions, Jason Jenkins will join the province next season & Academy quartet Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly & Josh Wycherley are being promoted to the senior squad! Full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 30, 2021

“When you have lost people like Billy Holland and CJ Stander and there is a gap in the squad, for me, as a Munster man, I would always prefer to plough these blocks with homegrown talent,” O’Callaghan said.

“The likes of Thomas Aherne, Paddy Kelly, Cian Hurley, they are quality players that are coming in. You can understand why you would want quality players around the place.

“I know he was highly sought after from the Blue Bulls. He has been playing in Japan, which has improved. Normally players in Japan were cashing in, but that league is an awful lot better.

“I would honestly prefer if we had one of our own guys plugging the gap, but that’s on the coaching ticket.”

‘It’s tough to take as a supporter’

While the former Ireland international isn’t totally against the idea of signing overseas players, he did question why Munster were only offering the sizeable South African a one-year contract.

“If they feel like they need extra players from outside, I can understand it with CJ and Billy going, there is merit in it from that side, but players signing for one-year deals?” O’Callaghan asked.

“I would rather one of our younger fellas given the chance to fill that space. It’s tough to take as a supporter.”

Jenkins will be one of three Springboks contracted to Munster for next season, as he will join fellow South Africans Damien de Allende and RG Snyman at Thomond Park.

