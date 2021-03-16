Donal Lenihan: Off-the-cuff rugby has led to uncertainty for Ireland

Ireland have been making unforced errors due to the lack of clarity around their gameplan, according to Donal Lenihan.

While Andy Farrell’s side secured a win against Scotland in Edinburgh, their performance was far from perfect, as a number of Ireland players made costly mistakes under little pressure.

Former Ireland player Lenihan was speaking on RTE‘s Against The Head and noted how the less-structured approach under Farrell has created a lack of clarity within the side.

“There seems to be a lack of clarity in our game”, says Donal Lenihan with regard to imposing ourselves on opposition #rterugby #sixnations #againstthehead pic.twitter.com/fgn5xBqBkH — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) March 15, 2021

“This off-the-cuff stuff doesn’t seem to have worked. There seems to be a lot of uncertainty,” Lenihan said.

“As a consequence of that, we saw James Lowe run into touch and balls being put into touch. You look at the unforced errors, I think we had five or six handling errors.

“Twice Garry Ringrose kicked the ball away when it was far easier to hang on to it and recycle and start playing again.”

Clarity under Joe Schmidt

Ireland were perhaps the most structured team in world rugby under previous head coach Joe Schmidt, and while that eventually led to the side becoming predictable, it certainly made unforced errors a rarity.

The attacking game suffered most of all in Schmidt’s final year in charge, but Lenihan has suggested that the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction, which has resulted in ongoing issues for Ireland.

“There seems to be a lack of clarity in certain areas. Clarity was an area we spoke about ad nauseum throughout the Joe Schmidt era, but now there is a lack of clarity in a lot of attacking areas,” Lenihan explained.

“As a consequence of that, we have been unable to impose ourselves on the opposition to the extent we would like.”

