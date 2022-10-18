Donal Lenihan hopeful for Munster’s next generation after stirring Bulls victory

Donal Lenihan is hopeful for Munster’s future as a number of young players stood up and fought in a stirring victory against the Bulls.

Munster finally delivered a performance worthy of the province’s reputation on Saturday night as they outmuscled a physical Bulls outfit at Thomond Park.

It wasn’t a swashbuckling display by any means, although Munster players young and old showed that they can come out on top in an arm wrestle after previous narrows losses to Cardiff, the Dragons and Connacht.

Former Munster and Ireland lock Donal Lenihan was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and reserved special praise for the youngsters who fronted up against the Bulls.

Donal Lenihan on Munster’s victory against the Bulls.

“The first thing they had to do was front up, which they did. I think it also shaped selection. You had Tadhg Beirne moved into the back row,” Lenihan explained.

“Young [Edwin] Edogbo, now there’s a player. 19 years of age. What a physical specimen. The ground rules were set early on. It wasn’t perfect but I think, as Graham [Rowntree] alluded to, there were elements to the attack which we hadn’t seen.

“For me, the more important thing is there’s a massive cohort of really good young players and that’s why I think this Emerging Ireland tour will, in the long-term, be good for Munster.”

There was plenty of encouragement to be taken from Munster’s 31-17 triumph against the Bulls at Thomond Park, with the province’s young guns shaping as key figures in Graham Rowntree’s project. #RTErugby #AgainstTheHead pic.twitter.com/0l4irsVv2B — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 17, 2022

Emerging Ireland players made a difference.

Munster had been lacking in energy and confidence in the opening rounds of the URC and the reintroduction of young players who featured on the Emerging Ireland tour certainly revitalised the team.

Shane Daly and Calvin Nash were drafted straight into the starting team, while Jack Crowley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all made an impact off the bench.

The Emerging Ireland tourists weren’t the only youngsters who stood out, as Edwin Edogbo, Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes were superb against a powerful Bulls side.

A sizeable challenge against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium awaits Munster, although the southern province will take confidence from their victory against the Bulls into Saturday’s game against their fierce rivals.

