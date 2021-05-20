Donal Lenihan bemoans Munster’s ‘awful decision’ to let James Cronin go

Former Munster lock Donal Lenihan has slammed his old side’s decision to release internationally-capped prop James Cronin.

Cronin will leave Munster at the end of the season after eight years with the southern province, but at the age of 30, the Cork man likely had plenty more to give in a red shirt.

Lenihan was speaking on the RTE rugby podcast and questioned Munster’s decision to end Cronin’s time at the province, who announced his departure with “great regret”.

Donal Lenihan: ‘This is a decision they got wrong.’

“I think it’s an awful decision. The optics are poor. This is a homegrown fella. He’s only 30 years of age so his best three or four years are ahead of him,” Lenihan said.

“He’s had a fantastic season, he’s never started more games for Munster. Dave Kilcoyne is neck and neck with Cian Healy for the Irish loosehead jersey at the moment and James Cronin isn’t that far behind him.

“It does come down to money but this is a decision they got wrong.”

Concerns over optics of another Springbok joining Munster.

Cronin, who has played 142 times for Munster since he made his senior debut back in 2013, has been in impressive form this season and has wracked up plenty of minutes for the side when Dave Kilcoyne has been on international duty.

While Munster and the other Irish provinces have come under considerable financial strain as a result of the pandemic, Lenihan couldn’t understand the logic behind letting their second-choice loosehead prop go.

Coupled with the fact that Munster have signed another South African international for next season, the two-time British and Irish Lions tourist believes the Cork native’s departure sends out the wrong message.

“Make the budgetary cuts somewhere else. If you have to lose player 44 in order to keep him, then that’s what you do,” Lenihan argued.

“If you’re in a quarter-final or semi-final, and Killer gets injured, when you see James Cronin coming in off the bench, you’re not worried and the players around him aren’t worried.

“I think it sends the wrong message, especially in light of another South African second row/back row coming into the squad – how much is he [Jason Jenkins] costing?”

