Donal Lenihan accuses Ireland of only thinking in the short-term

Former Ireland international Donal Lenihan has implored Ireland to be more like France in thinking of the team’s long-term success.

The loss against France was the first time since 2011 when neither Johnny Sexton or Conor Murray started for Ireland in a Six Nations match.

While that fact is a testament to both Sexton and Murray’s longevity, it also shows how unwilling Ireland are to experiment even when the side are no longer in contention for Six Nations silverware.

#TeamOfUs 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗯! 🚀🟢@ronank12 was only on the pitch a couple of minutes before racing clear for his first Ireland try at the weekend! 👊#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/jlI8CLrohE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 17, 2021

Despite Sexton being 35, there is no obvious plan in place for who will take over from the Ireland captain as first-choice fly-half and there is no one truly challenging for the no. 10 jersey.

There are several positions in Ireland’s starting 15 currently occupied by players coming to the end of their career, with many changes likely ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

‘We’re falling in between two stools’

Lenihan was speaking on the RTÉ Rugby Podcast and implored Ireland to introduce young but talented players to test rugby, similar to France under Fabien Galthie.

“Personally, given that we’ve now found ourselves in a position where we’ve lost the first two games, we have to take a longer view. We have to support Farrell.

“Look at France. What they are doing absolutely brilliant. Everything you read about them is ‘the project’.

“Their long-term goal was to build a team capable of winning a World Cup for France in 2023. By doing that, you insulate the players because you’re saying there’s going to be bad days along the way. But it’s a means to an end.

“I’d say [Fabien] Galthie and [Raphael] Ibanez couldn’t believe they were so successful in the first year of the plan. Now, they’ve won two from two, from two away games. England have facilitated them by losing to Scotland so they’re in a brilliant position.

“I’d say their goal this year is to win the championship, not a Grand Slam. They’d be quite happy to win it by points differential in the end.

“They’ve a short-term plan which is developing younger players. Nine of the 2018 and 2019 U20 squads have now been capped, including three props. Ireland – everything we’re doing seems to be short-termism.

“And I think that’s unfair on a coach. Because if he’s handicapped in selection by a desire to get third place in the Six Nations, then that hampers us in the long run. We’re falling in between two stools.”

Blooding Harry Byrne

While the former British and Irish Lion reckons Sexton should start against Italy if he is available, Lenihan called for Andy Farrell to leave Ross Byrne and Billy Burns out of the match-day squad in order to blood Harry Byrne.

“Given that we’ve lost those opening two games, I’ve certainly come around to the point of view that even if you start Johnny Sexton against Italy, he now has a mentorship role with Harry Byrne.

“I’d put Harry Byrne on the bench against Italy in Rome in two weeks time. Give him 20-25 minutes at that level. I mean, we’re going to beat Italy. So, expose the guy. Bring him into camp and let him be part of that.”

