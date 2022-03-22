Donal Lenihan explains importance of beating All Blacks in New Zealand ahead of World Cup

Donal Lenihan believes beating the All Blacks in New Zealand is vital to Ireland making a Rugby World Cup semi-final in France next year.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland have never spent a prolonged period of time outside of the country, as the planned tours of Australia in 2020 and Fiji in 2021 were both cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That will change this July of course, when Ireland embark for New Zealand to play the All Blacks in a three-match test series, in what is arguably the toughest tour in international rugby.

Former Ireland international Lenihan was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and argued that beating the All Blacks in New Zealand would prove that the men in green can beat the best on foreign soil ahead of the World Cup.

Donal Lenihan on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand.

“We’ve never beaten New Zealand in New Zealand. You go back over the last number of years, we got that first ever win in ’16 against South Africa in Cape Town,” Lenihan started.

“We won a series in ’79 against Australia but we won a series down there in 2018. The next step in the road to making a World Cup semi-final is beating New Zealand in New Zealand.

“Given that Ireland haven’t had a tour since 2018, I know you had the World Cup in ’19, that’s a different scenario, they haven’t had a tour since 2018 because of Covid.

“So I think this is the absolute best thing that can happen to them in terms of their evolution to the next stage a year out from the World Cup.”

Tours are returning to international rugby this summer.

Since 2018, there have been very few cases of European sides heading south, with the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa and France’s tour of Australia last summer the two exceptions.

The prospect of playing in front of sparse crowds remains a possibility this summer unfortunately, as just 100 people can currently attend sporting events in New Zealand, while 2,000 supporters are allowed at matches in South Africa.

However, full stadiums are currently allowed in Australia, where England are touring this summer, while Japan and Argentina also look to welcome big crowds for their test series against France and Scotland, respectively.

Whether or not all of Europe’s best will play in front of vociferous opposition supporters remains to be seen, but it will be a very valuable lesson nonetheless for players who have rarely, if ever, travelled far from home in recent years.

