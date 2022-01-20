Donal Lenihan reveals the level of discontent among Munster supporters

Donal Lenihan has revealed that many Munster fans have spoken to him about how difficult they find their province to watch.

Munster have come under plenty of criticism in recent times, despite having won four of their last five matches, as they have been involved in a number of slow-paced, low-scoring encounters.

Johann van Graan’s side are largely responsible for those dull affairs, although Castres, who they have played twice recently, aren’t exactly renowned for an exciting style of play either.

Former Ireland and Munster lock Lenihan was speaking on the RTE Rugby podcast and revealed that many of his native province’s fans are fed up with watching their side’s style of play.

Donal Lenihan on disgruntled Munster supporters.

“I’ve been amazed by the amount of people down here that have come up to me and said, ‘God, Munster are just shocking to watch’,” Lenihan said.

“Last Monday morning I was actually writing my piece, having a coffee somewhere and I came across three lads from probably an older generation than me, but they were all involved in rugby, a lot of them played rugby.

“They’re just massive rugby fans and their heads were down. One of them said, ‘Look, I can’t watch Munster.’ You’ve got to be cognisant of your support base. Last weekend, Ulster, Connacht and Leinster all got four-try bonuses.

“It’s the positivity of the game. Watching those games and watching Munster on Friday night, the first thing that sticks out by a mile is the tempo of the game. Connacht, Leinster and Ulster played at a much different tempo.”

Results haven’t satisfied Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Although Munster have won eight of their 10 matches across all competitions this season, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell doesn’t appear to be particularly impressed by the province.

Just one Munster player started in Ireland’s biggest match of the season so far, the win against the All Blacks, while only nine players who ply their trade with the southern province have been selected in the 37-man Six Nations squad.

That tally is more than Ulster’s total of eight and Connacht’s four, but is well behind Leinster’s sum of 16.

