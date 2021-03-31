Donal Lenihan bemoans “depressing” Munster loss to Leinster

Munster legend Donal Lenihan has admitted that his native province are “nowhere near” Leinster after their loss in the Pro14 final.

Leinster were crowned as Pro14 champions for the fourth consecutive year at the RDS Arena on Saturday night, as they claimed a comfortable 16-6 win against their old rivals Munster.

Lenihan was speaking on the RTE Rugby podcast and admitted he was “depressed” by his old side’s performance against Leinster.

As hard as it is to take we are hugely grateful for your support at home 🚩🙌 Thanks for being with us on this journey & sorry that we couldn’t do it today #LEIvMUN Congrats to the deserving #GuinnessPRO14 Champions @leinsterrugby #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gUKiZouqed — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 27, 2021

“It was depressing. You felt it was now or never for Munster. They went fully locked and loaded. For them not to fire a shot was incredible,” Lenihan said.

“Leinster, for me, are the best team in Europe. I could see them winning the Champions Cup again this year.

“It’s like Man City and Man United. Man United aren’t anywhere near Man City; Munster aren’t anywhere near Leinster.

“I don’t think one [win] in 11 [even] counts as sporadic. In terms of their coaching and management set-up, [Leinster] are streets ahead of where Munster are.”

The hunt for silverware continues.

Munster’s loss on Saturday saw their almost 10-year-long run without a trophy continue, but Johann van Graan’s side do still have the opportunity to pick up some silverware this season.

The southern province are still in contention for the Heineken Champions Cup, but have a major task ahead of them in the first round of European knock-out rugby as they welcome French giants Toulouse to Thomond Park.

Should Munster fail to beat the four-time European champions on Saturday, their attention will turn to the one-off Rainbow Cup, which will feature teams from the Pro14 and the four South African sides who previously played in Super Rugby.

