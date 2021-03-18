‘I’d die with excitement’ – Anna Caplice on a women’s Lions team

Anna Caplice – ‘The women’s game deserves that’

Anna Caplice has welcomed the the possibility of a women’s British and Irish Lions team being formed, as it will help to increase interest and excitement levels in the women’s game.

Insurance company Royal London recently agreed to fund a feasibility study into a women’s Lions team, meaning the prospect of such a team becoming reality now seems more than likely.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley had recently said a women’s Lions team was a case of “when, not if”, meaning a tour could take place within the next few years.

Ireland international Caplice was speaking as part of the Tackle Your Feelings #BeKind Initiative and had nothing but positive things to say about a potential women’s Lions team.

On #IWD2021 we’re delighted to announce our partnership with @lionsofficial. As Principal Partner of the Women’s Lions Programme we’re funding a study which examines if a women’s Lions team can be formed. Follow us for the latest updates on the study. https://t.co/yoC2qhJvq3 pic.twitter.com/UgO9Ep3eWF — Royal London (@RoyalLondon) March 8, 2021

“I would die with excitement. I would love it so much. Sadly, I’m coming towards the end of my career so if it can happen before I finish up, that would be a massive bonus,” Caplice said.

“I was watching the Six Nations game at the weekend with the lads, seeing Warren Gatland in the stands. Everyone is saying ‘Oh, who is he picking?’ It makes viewers very aware of players’ performances and aware of their roles across the pitch.

“I think the women’s game deserves that level of hyper critique as well. Who’s going to be good enough for the Lions? Imagine watching the women’s Six Nations with that hat on, with your Lions hat on.

“The women’s game deserves that. We’ve already had the Barbarians become a thing. I was very lucky to be part of that. The women’s game needed that and deserved it. It’s overdue in my opinion. Bring on the Lions.”

New annual global tournament

World Rugby announced plans to hold a new annual global tournament from 2023, which would see Ireland potentially play the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Canada each year.

The competition will feature three tiers, where the top three teams in the Six Nations would qualify for the top tier of the new cross-continent tournament.

Caplice was excited by the prospect of playing the best teams outside of Europe on a regular basis, but also by the prospect of getting a break from their frequent opponents in the Six Nations.

“It’s definitely exciting because even in a World Cup you might not get the chance to play a team like New Zealand,” Caplice commented.

#WXV World Rugby has announced details of a new annual global women’s 15s competition model and international playing windows that will supercharge the women’s game.https://t.co/9Zc31xwYRw — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 16, 2021

“We play the same Six Nations teams every year, sometimes without a summer tour, sometimes without autumn internationals, and you know, I’m really tired of playing Wales. We play them so often.

“They were our November international (in 2019), then we’re playing them in the Six Nations and playing them in a friendly.

“So yeah, I would definitely love to see a few more teams thrown in there just to open it up and see how different teams play and see what that brings out in us.”

Caplice and her teammates will have to stomach playing Wales again when the two sides meet in the second round of the 2021 Women’s Six Nations, which kicks off next month.

