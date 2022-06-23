Devin Toner named to start for Barbarians in his final game

Devin Toner will start for the Barbarians in his last game of rugby before retirement against Spain on Saturday.

Former Ireland and Leinster lock Toner will play for one final time in the north-western Spanish city of Gijon, having announced that he would retire at the end of the season.

Although Toner was unable to finish a remarkable career with silverware, as Leinster suffered defeats against La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup and the Bulls in the URC, he will get the opportunity to end on a high note with the Barbarians.

Plenty of Irish involvement in the Baa-Baas side.

Toner is just one of three Irish players who will start for the Barbarians against Spain, with Leinster prop Ed Byrne and winger Adam Byrne also involved, in a match-day squad made up of players of nine different nationalities.

None of the players involved in the Barbarians’ 31-point victory against England last Twickenham Stadium on Sunday will feature for the side again this Saturday.

Former Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes will captain the side, while former England flanker Tom Wood and former Samoa international Joe Tekori will also play their last games of rugby before retirement on Saturday.

Barbarians match-day squad to face Spain.

15. Tim Nanai-Williams (Samoa)

14. Owen Lane (Wales)

13. Rey Lee-Lo (Samoa)

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

11. Adam Byrne (Irish)

10. Rhyno Smith (South Africa)

9. Sebastien Bezy (France)

8. Abraham Papali’i (New Zealand)

7. James Botham (Wales)

6. Tom Wood (England)

5. Steve Mafi (Tonga)

4. Devin Toner (Ireland)

3. Charlie Faumuina (New Zealand)

2. Scott Baldwin (Wales)

1. Ed Byrne (Ireland)

Replacements.

16. Kirby Myhill (Wales)

17. Allan Dell (Scotland)

18. Scott Andrews (Wales)

19. Joe Tekori (Samoa)

20. Rob Harley (Scotland)

21. Dan Baker (Wales)

22. Mathis Galthie (France)

23. Ahsee Tuala (Samoa)

