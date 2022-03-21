Devin Toner announces his retirement from rugby

Devin Toner has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, having made his senior debut for Leinster back in 2006.

The towering second row is the most-capped Leinster player of all time, having played for his native province on 276 occasions, while Toner also won 70 caps for Ireland over a 10-year international career.

Toner has won no shortage of silverware during his time in professional rugby, having won the Six Nations three times with Ireland, while he won four Heineken Champions Cups, seven league titles and one Challenge Cup with Leinster.

The Meath man believes the time has come for him to hang up his boots and said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

‘I feel that the time is right.’

“There is never a right time I suppose and you would love to keep playing but I feel very lucky to have had the career that I have had and I am able to leave the sport that I love and the club that I love, in good health and on my own terms,” Toner said.

“I have been around the club for long enough to understand that not everyone is that lucky, and I feel that the time is right now to focus on that next chapter and of course, spending more time with Mary, with Max and with Grace.

“They, and Mary in particular, have put their lives on hold to enable me to perform and I couldn’t have done it without them. So now it’s about them and us all enjoying more time together.”

Devin Toner recalls his best moments on a rugby pitch.

Toner has had no shortage of special moments on a rugby pitch, although his man of the match performance against the Springboks on South African soil in the summer of 2016 stands out amongst the rest.

The Ireland lock’s father, Peter, had passed away shortly before the game against South Africa, and Toner dedicated his performance to him that day.

“There have been some special moments with Ireland and the Grand Slam is obviously up there but also maybe the game against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016. Being able to acknowledge my dad so soon after passing was very special to me,” Toner explained.

“There are highs and lows in every career and I am sure in time I’ll appreciate it all the more but I couldn’t have done it without the strength and support of my family and especially my mam, Anne, my dad Peter, and my siblings, Emma and Darragh.

“They have literally travelled the world to see me play and I am so grateful.”

