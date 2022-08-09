Denis Leamy full of praise for Graham Rowntree on return to Munster

Denis Leamy has praised Munster head coach Graham Rowntree after returning to the province as defence coach.

Munster will start the season with a new-look coaching team, as Leamy, Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriavou have been drafted in to replace Johann van Graan, Stephen Larkham and JP Ferriera.

Rowntree has been promoted from forwards coach to head coach, in what will be his first time in charge of a team after cultivating years of experience with the likes of Leicester Tigers, England and the British and Irish Lions.

Leamy was speaking for the first time as Munster’s defence coach and expressed his confidence in Rowntree to lead the province into the new season.

Denis Leamy on Graham Rowntree.

“It’s early days but it’s been really good. I know Mike [Prendergast] really well, I played with him a lot for Munster. I know Andi [Kyriacou] as well, who played for Munster,” Leamy said.

“Obviously I would have played against ‘Wig’ [Graham Rowntree]. I’m still getting to know him but he’s a fantastic character and he has a really level head with loads of experience.

“As I said, he’s a great character around the group and it’s been hugely enjoyable. Already I’m learning a lot and enjoying that process of collaboration between the coaches.”

🎥 VIDEO | Denis Leamy made his return to Munster Rugby this summer as the province’s new Defence Coach, watch his first interview⤵️https://t.co/7sc17OfMh9#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ci4jDhy2rg — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 9, 2022

The new season is just over a month away.

Munster will be stepping up their pre-season preparations in the coming weeks, as they get set to take on Gloucester on August 26th and London Irish on September 2nd in two friendlies.

The URC season begins on Friday September 16th when Munster will travel to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff, before taking on the Dragons in Newport the following weekend.

Cardiff were no match for Munster last season as the province claimed a 42-21 victory in Cork, although the Welsh side has acquired some world class talent ahead of the new campaign.

British and Irish Lions duo Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams, as well as Wales international Thomas Young and former Wallabies forward Lopeti Timani have all joined Cardiff and will be aiming to claim a big scalp against Munster.

Read More About: denis leamy, munster rugby