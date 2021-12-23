Declan Kidney responds to rumours of him returning to Munster

Declan Kidney has said he is unwilling to get into a “hypothetical conversation” about leaving London Irish in order to return to Munster.

Former Munster head coach Kidney has been acting as London Irish’s director of rugby since 2018 and has experienced some success in his time there, having guided the club to promotion from the Championship in his first season in charge.

London Irish have continued to improve steadily since then and currently sit in seventh place in the Gallagher Premiership table after 10 rounds of action.

Declan Kidney on reports linking him to Munster.

Kidney was speaking at a press conference and insisted that his focus was on London Irish’s next game and not on any reports linking him to Munster.

“Look, jobs like that and positions like that, there is always going to be speculation. I’m very happy here in London Irish and I really enjoy working with the lads,” Kidney said, via The Irish Independent.

“I have too much respect for my present job, too much respect for Munster, for the IRFU, to be getting into any hypothetical conversation.”

☘️ Declan Kidney insists London Irish will continue to take it game by game, as the Exiles prepare for Sunday’s Boxing Day clash against Wasps. Read more 👉 https://t.co/gNYkOZizip#WASvLIR pic.twitter.com/Lv5tatHNYU — London Irish (@londonirish) December 22, 2021

The Cork man experienced plenty of success back home.

Kidney is one of the most successful head coaches to have ever worked in Ireland, having led Munster to two Heineken Cup triumphs and Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Munster won the Heineken Cup for the first time in Kidney’s first season as the province’s head coach, having fallen at the final hurdle on two occasions before that.

After three seasons with Munster, Kidney was appointed as Ireland’s head coach and again won silverware in his first season in charge in the form of a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Kidney’s time in charge of his country ended on a low note, as Ireland finished fifth in the 2013 Six Nations after a loss to Italy, although there is no doubting that his stints with both Munster and Ireland were mostly successful.

Read More About: Declan Kidney, london irish, munster rugby