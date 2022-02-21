Dean Richards hits out at match officials after narrow Newcastle Falcons loss

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards expressed his frustrations with the match officials after his side’s narrow loss to Exeter Chiefs.

Exeter claimed a 15-14 victory against Newcastle thanks to a late Joe Simmons penalty, as the Chiefs moved up to fifth place in the Gallagher Premiership table and within two points of the play-off places.

The Falcons were reduced to 14 men after just 24 minutes when Calum Chick was shown a red card for a high tackle on Exeter’s Josh Hodge, a referee decision which didn’t sit right with Richards.

The Newcastle boss was speaking to BT Sport after the game and accused the match officials of favouritism after a close-fought game at Kingston Park.

“The boys in the changing room are saying some of the decisions were questionable.” “There’s obviously a bit of favouritism in some way shape or form or they don’t know what they’re doing” Dean Richards on the officiating during Newcastle Falcons’ defeat to Exeter 😶 pic.twitter.com/M7RqbIxLGa — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 20, 2022

Dean Richards accuses the match officials of favouritism.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green from the officials. Some of the boys are in the changing rooms saying some of the decisions are questionable, some boys are actually being a bit more vocal than that,” Richards said.

“Adam Brocklebank gets penalised in a scrum when their tighthead goes to the floor quite clearly and you just think ‘what the hell is going on here?’

“There is obviously a bit of favouritism in some shape or form or they don’t know what they are doing.

“The boys just don’t know what is happening from one week to the next with the officiating sometimes. It is really disappointing.”

Callum Chick is off! 🟥 On his 99th game for @FalconsRugby, the No. 8 is given his marching orders for reckless action… #GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/bCIuCEoVxo — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 20, 2022

‘You have to make sure you get it right.’

Chick’s shoulder made contact with the face of Hodge with a high degree of force, although the Exeter full back was dropping his body height when attempting to gather the ball from a kick.

Richards argued that Hodge’s drop in body height should have brought the offence down to a yellow card and claimed that the officials were more worried about making a quick decision, rather than a correct one.

“You look at the Callum Chick thing [red card]. Josh Hodge clearly drops his height, and it’s not by a couple of inches, it’s clearly six or eight inches,” Richards commented.

“With that I think it should go to a yellow card rather than a red card is he drops his height. There was no looking at it twice… In critical decisions like that, you have got to make sure you get it right and they don’t.

“At this moment in time they try and make a really quick decision and I think they got it wrong.”

The Falcons director of rugby will likely be disciplined for his comments by Premiership officials.

Read More About: Dean Richards, Gallagher Premiership, newcastle falcons