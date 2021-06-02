David Nucifora admits the IRFU wanted Tadhg Furlong to sign longer contract

Furlong signed a one-year extension.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora has admitted that they would have preferred if Tadhg Furlong signed a longer contract with his country.

Furlong signed a one-year contract extension with Ireland and Leinster last month, but admitted that he was offered a longer deal, but revealed that his preference was to sign a short-term contract.

Nucifora was speaking to the media about Furlong’s contract situation and admitted that himself and the IRFU would have liked to see the Leinster prop sign a longer deal.

#IrishRugby 🗣️ IRFU Performance Director 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗡𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗮 this morning provided a wide-ranging update on a number of areas across Irish Rugby 🟢 Watch the Media Briefing ⤵️#ShoulderToShoulder — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 2, 2021

The IRFU wanted Tadhg Furlong to sign a longer contract.

“We’d have loved to have contracted Tadhg for longer than one year, but that was his choice to sit back and say ‘well, maybe the landscape will have changed in 12 months and it will be different.’ And that’s his prerogative to do that,” Nucifora said.

“We’re happy that he’s staying on, and hopefully when we get back to the negotiating table with he and other players we’ll be able to convince him that staying on is the best thing for their rugby.

“But that’s a choice that they’ll have to make. All we can do is operate within the financial boundaries and capacity that we have.

“I suppose what we’ve always tried to do in the last five or six years is to make sure that we have continued to develop players so that we’re hopefully not over dependent on any one particular player, as much as they are all important to us.”

The IRFU’s financial struggles.

The IRFU, as with many sporting organisations, have been hit hard financially by the pandemic as Ireland and the four provinces have played all their games in front of either empty stadiums or extremely limited crowds.

Leinster are set to play the Dragons in their final home game of the season in front of 1,200 supporters on the 11th of June as part of a number of government-approved test events, while limited crowds are set to attend Ireland’s matches with Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium in July.

Nucifora admitted that the IRFU “desperately” need crowds to return to rugby matches as they have lost an “unbelievably significant amount of money” over the last year.

David Nucifora: ‘The provinces desperately need crowds.’

“It’s obvious we need crowds back and before I say anything else it would be wrong for me not to thank Sport Ireland and the Government who have been brilliant in supporting the IRFU and sport,” Nucifora commented.

“We will have crowds back in during these July matches, we just have to work out how many, and then hopefully close to full houses by the time the November internationals roll around.

“The provinces desperately need crowds, they are their lifeblood, and the sooner we can fill stadium with people it will go a long way to filling the hole. We lost €35 million last year, and will lose €30 million this year.

“That is an unbelievably significant amount of money, and the return of crowds will help but this is long term. It will take years for us to claw back, but we hope we’ve streamlined ourselves to be ready.”

