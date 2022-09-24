Dave Rennie bemoans Wallabies’ inconsistency after defeat to All Blacks

Dave Rennie stressed that inconsistency is a major concern for the Wallabies after they suffered a 40-14 defeat to the All Blacks.

New Zealand required a last-gasp try following a contentious referee decision to beat Australia last week, although they proved to be far too good for their Trans-Tasman rivals at Eden Park.

While the game wasn’t completely free of questionable referee decisions, it certainly wasn’t responsible for deciding the game as the All Blacks were fully deserved winners.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie was speaking to Stan Sport after the match and admitted that his side were beaten in all areas of the game.

Dave Rennie on the Wallabies’ loss to the All Blacks.

“Massive disappointment. We gave away too many penalties, lost the collisions, gave the All Blacks field position and they put us in the corner and hurt us. We were shaded in all areas tonight,” Rennie said.

“It’s the frustrating part about it; we know when we’re at our best we can compete with anyone. But we’ve got to be in and around 100 per cent every week.

“Otherwise when we’re under par we get hurt like we do against good sides like New Zealand. It’s the growth we need in this group.

“We’ve got to turn pressure into points. We didn’t do that enough. We coughed up too much soft ball and penalties and gave them field position, and their maul was effective tonight.”

Waiting game for New Zealand.

The All Blacks have put themselves in a very good position to win The Rugby Championship, as they are five points clear of South Africa, and have a 39-point advantage over the Springboks on points difference.

South Africa will need to beat Argentina by 40 points or more while also picking up a try bonus point in order to top the table, while Los Pumas will be aiming to win three games in the tournament for the first time.

Australia are currently in third place in the table, although they will drop to fourth if Argentina get as much as a losing bonus point against South Africa.

