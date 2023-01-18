Dave Rennie speaks out after shock Wallabies sacking

Dave Rennie has stated that he had the full support of the players and coaching staff after being sacked as Wallabies head coach.

In a surprising turn of events, Rennie was relieved of his duties as Australia’s head coach and replaced by Eddie Jones just eight months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Results often didn’t go the Wallabies’ way under Rennie, as the coach has finished up with a 38 per cent winning record, although Australia pushed some of the world’s best teams all the way recently in the midst of an injury crisis.

Rennie has released a statement through Rugby Australia following his dismissal and argued that the Wallabies were heading in the right direction under his stewardship.

Dave Rennie on his time as Australia head coach.

“I’ve loved my time with the team. They’re outstanding young men who are keen to learn and prepared to work hard,” Rennie wrote.

“The staff I worked with during my time with the Wallabies are some of the best in the world and they played a massive role in creating a quality environment and developing the depth of the playing group.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to see out my contract in the way I agreed to back in 2019 but leave knowing I had the full support of the playing group and the staff.

“I certainly felt we have made massive shifts over the past three years both on and off the field, which is off the back of a hell of a lot of hard work put in by good people.

“I wish Eddie, the staff and the team all the best in what’s a massive year, with the Rugby World Cup less than nine months away.”

What next for the Kiwi coach?

Rennie had been expected to finish up with Australia after the World Cup, although he has been left planning his future earlier than he would have anticipated.

The New Zealander coached Glasgow Warriors before taking charge of Australia and led the Scottish club to the Pro14 final in 2019, where they were beaten by Leinster.

Before that, Rennie coached the Chiefs in New Zealand for six years, where he led the side to consecutive Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013.

While his foray into international rugby didn’t go to plan, Rennie has proven he is a quality coach who is willing to work in either hemisphere.

Read More About: dave rennie, Wallabies