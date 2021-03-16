Dates and venues confirmed for Heineken Champions Cup last 16 fixtures

Leinster and Toulon will kick off the round of the last 16 in the Heineken Champions Cup when the two play each other at the RDS Arena on Friday, April 2nd.

The knock out stage of Europe’s most prestigious rugby competition will begin with a bang, in what promises to be a titanic clash between two clubs with seven Heineken Champions Cup titles between them.

In arguably the other biggest fixture of the round, Munster take on Toulouse at 3pm on Saturday, April 3rd in Thomond Park, in another encounter between two giants of European club rugby.

Check out all the details you need ahead of the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 fixtures! 🏉 We kick off with an absolute cracker between @leinsterrugby and @RCTofficiel at 17:30 on Friday 2 April 💥 Full story ⤵️https://t.co/Mk1QZGRsiS — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) March 16, 2021

Tired bodies may be a concern for both Leinster and Munster, as the two face each other in the Guinness Pro14 Grand Final the Saturday before their last 16 fixtures.

Check out all the round of 16 fixtures below.

ROUND OF 16

(All kick-off times are local)

Friday 2 April

Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon – RDS Arena (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle – Kingsholm (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 3 April

Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Ricoh Arena (12.30)

C4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Munster Rugby v Toulouse – Thomond Park (15.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / FR 2

Exeter Chiefs v Lyon – Sandy Park (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday 4 April

Racing 92 v Edinburgh Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena (13.30)

beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears – Stade Chaban-Delmas (16.00)

FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Scarlets v Sale Sharks – Parc y Scarlets (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

*Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories

QUARTER-FINALS

(Weekend 9/10/11 April – first-named winners at home)

Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon

Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse

Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh

Semi-finals: 30 April – 1/2 May

Challenge Cup final: Friday, 21 May

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 22 May

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup, leinster rugby, munster rugby