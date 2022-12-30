Darts champion Gerwyn Price reveals plan to play rugby again

Gerwyn Price has revealed that he plans to play rugby again next year when he gets a weekend off from being a professional darts player.

The 37-year-old is currently competing at the World Darts Championship and Price is through to the quarter-finals after seeing off a challenge from Jose de Sousa of Portugal in the fourth round.

His career in darts has certainly paid off, as he is currently the number one ranked player in the world and won the World Championship in 2021, although he also had a brief spell as a professional rugby player.

Price was brought in as injury cover at Glasgow Warriors for a short amount of time, while he played at a high amateur level in his native Wales for Neath and Cross Keys.

Gerwyn Price on his desire to return to rugby.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his World Darts Championship clash with De Sousa, Price revealed that he plans on playing rugby again next year.

“I’m constantly thinking about my old life, when I used to play rugby, when I used to be in a bit better shape than I am now. I didn’t have to suck [my stomach] in as much back in the day,” Price said.

“I miss it, I miss my old life and I just want a little bit of it back. I spoke to my wife about it a couple of months ago.

“If it’s one weekend I have off, I’m going to put my boots back on, drag myself back into shape and get myself back on the field because I just need to do something that I really enjoy again, which I really miss.”

Gerwyn Price is on course for a SECOND world title! 🧊🏆 He is through to the quarter-finals 👏 pic.twitter.com/XP75S2UVFL — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 29, 2022

The Welshman remains on track for a second World Championship title.

Price admitted that he hasn’t been at his best this year, as he broke his hand back in March, although he does remain on track to win a second World Championship in three years.

At the age of 37 Price won’t have much time left on the rugby pitch, although he will likely be around for years to come on the darts circuit.

Read More About: Gerwyn Price