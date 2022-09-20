Darren Cave questions why Stuart McCloskey hasn’t won more Ireland caps

Darren Cave has questioned if Stuart McCloskey’s on-field communication skills are holding him back from winning more caps for Ireland.

McCloskey was again impressive for Ulster as he helped his province to a 36-10 victory against Connacht, with a lovely offload from the centre putting Luke Marshall in for the first try of the game.

While the Ulsterman’s bit of skill has garnered plenty of attention, it wasn’t exactly unusual for McCloskey, although he has only won six caps to date for Ireland at the age of 30.

Former Ulster and Ireland centre Darren Cave was highly complimentary of McCloskey on RTE’s Against The Head but questioned if he is too quiet for the Irish management’s liking.

Darren Cave on Stuart McCloskey.

“He’s probably not played any better [than usual] at the weekend. That skill for the score was spectacular but he’s been doing it for Ulster for years,” Cave said.

“The one area where I just wonder.. I do think, and again he was a lot younger when I was playing alongside him, but he was a little bit quieter organisationally.

“Bundee Aki, having played against him, you can hear him through the ref mic. Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose are great organisers at bringing other people in around them. I just wonder is that the thing that Andy Farrell doesn’t see in him.

“Chris Farrell’s been ahead of him as well, James Hume may have slipped ahead of him now. There are loads of good players in there but I don’t quite have the answer because he’s played some good rugby over the last few years.”

“If he finishes with six international caps, it’s not fair value.” Bernard Jackman and Darren Cave discuss Stuart McCloskey’s lack of Ireland caps despite his consistent performances for Ulster on Against the Head. #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/4o69RUeWPK — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 19, 2022

Ireland’s depth at centre.

There has been no shortage of quality centres playing in Ireland in the last number of years, which has limited McCloskey’s opportunities to impress on the international stage.

McCloskey missed out on selection for Ireland’s original squad for the summer’s tour of New Zealand, although when Ulster team mate James Hume returned home due to injury he was called up.

The Ulsterman started at inside centre in Ireland’s second game against the Māori All Blacks and threw a brilliant flat pass to Jordan Larmour which put the winger in for a late try to seal the win for the men in green.

McCloskey has picked up where he left off in New Zealand, although he will be well aware of just how difficult it will be to get into Ireland’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Read More About: darren cave, ireland rugby, stuart mccloskey, ulster rugby