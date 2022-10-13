The path less travelled: How Darragh Fanning went pro thanks to the AIL

Darragh Fanning gave up on a career in rugby after being released by Connacht at the age of 25, but soon fulfilled a boyhood dream of playing for Leinster.

Fanning made nine appearances for Connacht and played 34 times for his native Leinster, although he admits that becoming a professional rugby player was never really a goal of his, having grown up largely during the amateur era.

He did always love the sport however, and while he never expected to make a career out of rugby he did play at a high level with St Mary’s in the All-Ireland League during his early 20s.

A burst appendix looked to have ended Darragh Fanning’s professional career.

Conor McPhillips, who was involved with Connacht as a player and coach before moving on to his current role as the Bristol Bears’ attack and backs coach, was a team mate of Fanning’s at St Mary’s 2010 and saw potential in the winger.

The Dubliner was offered a development contract with Connacht and after a positive start in which Fanning played in nine of the first 13 games of the 2010/11 season, a burst appendix sidelined him for two months.

Fanning had agreed a contract in principle with Connacht, but was informed a couple of weeks before he was due to return to Galway to start pre-season training that he would not be offered a new deal.

“At that stage I was 25 and I thought then that it was over,” Fanning admitted.

“I felt I had given it a crack, I enjoyed my year down in Connacht and made some great friends. I’d a great year in Galway and learned a lot.”

After being told that Connacht wouldn’t be keeping him on, Fanning decided to head to Australia and had intended to begin his “real life” when he returned to Ireland.

He immediately began playing for St Mary’s on his return, and was watched by Joe Schmidt in AIL games against Garryowen and Clontarf, who brought him in for a Leinster A vs Munster A match.

Although Schmidt would leave Leinster to take over as Ireland head coach before Fanning signed a contract with the province, he was now on their radar.

Leinster team manager Guy Easterby got in touch with Fanning in July to offer him a six-week trial ahead of the 2013/14 season, and the 27-year-old soon won the faith of the province’s coaches.

Fanning’s time with Leinster came to an end after three seasons, at which stage he retired from professional rugby at the age of 29, although he has no regrets with how things panned out.

A six-week trial with Leinster soon turned into a two-year contract.

“Because of the way it came so late for me, I felt there were a lot of people on the journey with me,” Fanning explained.

“I was actually Mary’s club captain the first year I signed for Leinster. I only ended up playing one game [for Mary’s]. So it was a cool story. I felt a lot of people were invested.

“Even for my first game up in Ravenhill, a big group of my school mates drove up that night. That was really special. The following week I got to play in Donnybrook [in a pre-season friendly] and for me as a kid, Donnybrook was Leinster’s home ground.

“I got to play a home game for Leinster in Donnybrook where George North was marking me. The week after that I played in the first Pro12 game and the following game was the first home game for Leinster in the RDS. There were all these milestones happening so quickly.

“I was so appreciative at the time and I was so grateful. When I went in first it was a six-week trial that got extended to three months, and not long after that it got extended to two years. Everything was happening without thinking about it.

“I had a life outside Leinster. I didn’t come through the academy system, I’d done my summer trips away with my mates. One summer I spent three months in New Zealand playing with a club over there. I’d done my Thailand holidays, my America holidays.

“Lads said to me, ‘You got all your fun bits of your 20s, you didn’t have to do the academy 6am sessions.’ I was very lucky with how it worked out.”

Darragh Fanning on the transition from club to professional rugby.

While Fanning was able to burst onto the professional scene at a late stage thanks to club rugby, he does think such a transition will become less common as the pathways for underage players have improved.

The transition from club to professional rugby wasn’t as significant as expected however, and Fanning is confident that many players he shared a pitch with during his St Mary’s days would have been capable of making the step up.

“There’s without a doubt loads of guys I’ve played with and against where you think if they got put in a professional environment they could just blend in seamlessly,” Fanning said.

“It’s the same the other way. Sometimes guys get released back to clubs and think, ‘Jesus, I thought he would have had a bigger impact.’ The gap’s not as big as people think.

“There’s definitely lots of talented guys in the AIL. There’s a lot of good players in that league. It’s a high standard but I would say it’s a younger league. I don’t know if it’s as physical.”

Harry Byrne, who played for Ireland against Argentina last November, started for Lansdowne against Clontarf in an AIL Division 1A fixture at the weekend, while Sean O’Brien will play for Naas in Division 1B this season.

Fanning believes current professionals will be making more regular appearances in the AIL now that the URC season has been shortened, which he reckons will do wonders for the league’s publicity.

“To see Harry Byrne getting released back to Landowne, that is a great sign. I think now with fewer games and smaller squads, lads will have to come back,” Fanning commented.

“Even the exposure to the press for the league alone, [O’Brien] signing for a club. He hasn’t even played yet and look at the news that’s created. But I would be interested in seeing how he goes because at times last year he was still at his peak.”

Johnny Sexton played for St Mary’s just two months before his big breakthrough.

Fanning isn’t the only St Mary’s player of his generation to make a name for himself in professional rugby, as he played alongside Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton for his club and school.

Sexton may not have spent as much time as a St Mary’s senior player as Fanning did, although he did play for the club while he was an established Leinster player.

In fact, Sexton played for St Mary’s just two months before he announced himself on the world stage when he led Leinster to victory against Munster at Croke Park in the famous Heineken Cup semi-final encounter between the two in 2009.

“He came back to Mary’s only two months before he had his breakthrough game against Munster. He played a game against Old Belvedere,” Fanning revealed.

“It was just mad thinking he was playing AIL and six weeks or seven weeks later he was kicking a penalty at Croke Park and then went on to play the [Heineken Cup] final and then literally exploded.

“One of the things that does bug me is I never got to play a game with Johnny [for Leinster]. My last season was the season he just came back from Racing and I would have loved to have played just one game with him.

“Just to bookend it, that we played together at school and club. I would have loved to have played with Johnny, that’s definitely a regret. But to watch what he’s done over the last few years is insane.

“Would I have looked and thought when he was playing that game against Belvedere that this guy is going to be world player of the year? I don’t know, but you definitely knew he was special.”

