Darcy Swain banned for six weeks for dangerous clear out on Quinn Tupaea

Australia’s Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks for a dangerous clear out on New Zealand’s Quinn Tupaea.

Although the incident was picked up during last week’s match between Australia and New Zealand, Swain only received a yellow card following a TMO referral.

The 25-year-old was cited after the game however, and the citing committee has deemed that Swain’s actions merited a red card and a six-week ban.

Swain has received a mid-range ban, but the citing committee has stated that they believe his actions, which resulted in a partially ruptured ACL for Tupaea, were not intentional.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, having heard from the player and from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the judicial committee upheld the citing and deemed the incident meet the red card threshold for Law 9.11,” the statement reads.

“With respect to sanction the judicial committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six (6) weeks.

“Through the actions by the player such as position, control, and player movements they found the incident was not intentional, however, it was highly reckless.”

MCL rupture and partial ACL tear for Quinn Tupaea.

The Wallabies lock could be back in action this November.

While the Wallabies only have six games left this year, Swain may only be unavailable for three of those after he was named in the Australia A squad for next month’s tour of Japan.

Australia A will play a Japan XV three times in October, and those games are likely to count towards Swain’s ban after he was named in a 34-man squad on Wednesday.

Swain will miss this Saturday’s game against New Zealand, as well as encounters with Scotland and France this November, although he is set to be available for the matches against Italy, Ireland and Wales.

