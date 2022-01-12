Danny Cipriani’s wife strenuously denies link to arrest of unnamed England rugby player

‘This is completely unwarranted and wholly unacceptable.’

Danny Cipriani’s wife, Victoria Rose, has released a statement on social media, strenuously denying that herself and her husband were connected to the arrest of an unnamed England rugby player.

The Greater Manchester police confirmed the arrest of a man on suspicion of rape of a teenager along with the arrest of a 41-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

The man arrested is understood to be a former England rugby international.

Victoria Rose posted a statement on social media to ask journalists to leave her and her husband alone, saying that they are in no way connected to the incident.

Danny Cipriani’s wife Victoria Rose releases a statement.

“A load of journalist have turned up outside my home this morning, causing me great alarm and distress, guessing (wrongly) that the story already in some parts of the press about a rugby player and his partner on suspicion of sexual offences might relate to Danny and myself,” Rose wrote.

“I presume they are making that wild guess because I am the same age as the woman [who] is reported to be in the stories about that case. This is completely unwarranted and wholly unacceptable.

“Neither Danny nor myself have been arrested, nor do we have anything to do with the reported case, whatsoever. We do not know anything about it. The press have come to the wrong people and I would ask they leave us alone, immediately.

“This is hugely upsetting for so many reasons. Please share and thanks for taking note of this.”

The arrested player cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Greater Manchester Police revealed in a statement explaining that they were called “shortly before 11am on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a sexual assault on a female on Thorpeness Square in Manchester.”

Both the man and woman arrested have been released on bail while the police continue their investigation and cannot be named for legal reasons.

Read More About: england rugby