Danny Cipriani rejects insinuation that he went ‘nightclubbing’ with Rees-Zammit

Danny Cipriani has rejected insinuations that he went “nightclubbing” with Louis Rees-Zammit while the two were both playing for Gloucester.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac was a guest on the most recent episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast and spoke about Rees-Zammit’s remarkable start to life as an international rugby player.

While Rees-Zammit has played brilliantly since his debut for Wales, Pivac explained that the young Welsh winger was “unselectable” just over a year ago as his fitness was seriously lacking due to his life outside of rugby.

🏉 The man behind the Welsh team that lifted the trophy 🙌 Wayne Pivac is our next guest 👊🥳 pic.twitter.com/jpvB26rHhx — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) March 30, 2021

“He’s a terrific guy to have in your side when you see the way he has worked. He was at Gloucester there with a superstar for a bit of a while, doing a bit of nightclubbing and that sort of thing,” Pivac said.

“Now that those two aren’t together anymore he’s working a lot harder, let’s put it that way.”

‘I wouldn’t normally acknowledge this’

While the Wales head coach did not name who the Gloucester “superstar” was, The Times speculated that the person in question was probably Cipriani.

The former Gloucester fly-half took to Twitter to stress that he is not the person in question, explaining that he has never been to a nightclub with Rees-Zammit.

I wouldn’t normally acknowledge this however on this occasion I am. I’ve never been to a night club with @LouisReesZammit @WelshRugbyUnion @TimesSport need to get their facts right before writing such damaging nonsense. pic.twitter.com/RG0MM1L0PZ — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) April 2, 2021

“I wouldn’t normally acknowledge this however on this occasion I am. I’ve never been to a night club with Louis Rees-Zammit. The Times sport need to get their facts right before writing such damaging nonsense,” Cipriani wrote.

Cipriani announced that he was leaving Gloucester with immediate effect in December last year, only a few weeks into the Gallagher Premiership season.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played rugby since but he recently signed an extended one-year contract with Bath and will be free to play for his new club for the remainder of the season.

