Danny Cipriani speaks out about Owen Farrell’s exasperated reaction to his kick vs South Africa

Danny Cipriani has spoken about Owen Farrell’s exasperated reaction to a cross-field kick that was ultimately brilliant against South Africa in 2018.

Both Cipriani and England captain Owen Farrell started against the Springboks in the third match of the June test series, having lost their opening two games.

The usual 10-12 combination of George Ford and Farrell had failed to deliver a win for Eddie Jones’ side in the first two games against South Africa, so Cipriani was brought in to see if he could change England’s fortunes.

The change proved to be a successful one, as England beat South Africa 25-10 in a largely forwards-oriented game.

Cipriani did get an opportunity to show off his natural talent near the end of the game though, as he put in a stunning cross-field kick which winger Jonny May touched down for England’s only try of the game.

Interestingly though, Farrell seemed annoyed with the kick at first, cutting a dejected figure and turning away from the ball, seemingly believing the kick to have been overdone.

‘I wouldn’t do that to another player’

The former Gloucester fly-half denied any tension between himself and Farrell at the time, but told the Daily Mail that he wouldn’t have had that kind of reaction to another player’s kick himself.

“I’ve not even watched that game back,” said Cipriani – who denied any tension at the time. “All I’ve seen is that kick, when I hit it and he (Farrell) seemed to be frustrated.

“I remember getting on the team bus afterwards and he said, ‘Andy Goode has just tweeted something about that but just so you know, it wasn’t because of anything you did’.

“He was trying to make out it was all fine. I just took his word for it. That’s all I could do. But when you look at it, it does look a bit… well, I wouldn’t do that to another player,” Cipriani explained.

That game against South Africa proved to be Cipriani’s last outing in an England shirt, despite his late moment of brilliance.

