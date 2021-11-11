Danny Cipriani slams Eddie Jones for his ‘old-school’ attitude towards Marcus Smith

Danny Cipriani has slammed Eddie Jones’ approach to Marcus Smith, arguing that he should allow the youngster to attempt to raise the profile of the sport.

England head coach Jones recently shared his concerns about potential “distractions” for Smith, such as too much attention from the media, and said he would attempt to keep the youngster’s feet on the ground.

He compared Smith to 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Radacanu in doing so, claiming that her performances have gotten worse as she has become too involved in media engagements.

Former England star Cipriani was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and argued that Jones’ opinion is “outdated”, and argued that Smith’s high profile in the media should be used to grow the sport.

Danny Cipriani on Eddie Jones’ attitude towards Marcus Smith.

“Eddie Jones is worried about Marcus Smith being distracted by fame and praise, but that’s the sort of old-school mentality that is holding rugby back,” Cirpiani wrote.

“There should be an attempt to raise the profile and popularity of the game because it hasn’t really progressed that much in the past decade. At one point it was the number two sport in the country, but others have promoted themselves better.

“Other sports have created superstars — and are very proactive in doing so — but rugby has never done that. The game is almost failing in that way, because of outdated attitudes towards any individual who receives attention.

“If Smith gains a much higher profile and is recognised as a superstar, that is great news for rugby. Yes, he is going to earn a lot more money, which means some people around him might get jealous, but that is just the reality of sport. Rugby needs to grow and everyone has a role within that.”

The Harlequins star’s international career is set to take off.

While Jones may not want Smith to become too involved in matters off the pitch, he does look set to give the 22-year-old opportunities to shine on the pitch.

Smith started on the bench against Tonga last weekend as he was struggling with a minor leg injury during the week, but he has stated that he is now fully fit, and could be in line for a start against Australia on Saturday.

So far the youngster has only played against the USA, Canada and Tonga for England, so a game against the Wallabies would represent a major step up for him at test level.

However, Smith has played in plenty of high-pressure matches with Harlequins, and with Owen Farrell likely to start outside of him, he looks ready to take on tier one opposition.

