Danny Cipriani opens up on Eddie Jones’ negative attitude towards him

Danny Cipriani has opened up on his time playing for England under Eddie Jones, saying that the Australian coach regularly spoke negatively about him.

Perhaps one of the most talented fly-halves England have produced this century, Cipriani only won 16 caps for his country, the last of which came in 2018 in a victory against South Africa in Cape Town.

Cipriani played a vital role in that win, having pulled off a perfectly weighted kick which Johnny May got on the end of to score a try and seal the victory for England late on.

The former England fly-half never played for England again despite his impressive performance against the Springboks however, and has revealed in a column for the Daily Mail that Jones had a negative attitude towards him on that tour of South Africa.

Danny Cipriani on his relationship with Eddie Jones.

“I haven’t thought about that tour for a long time. But I know in the build-up to this match [against Tonga] there’s been a lot of talk about what happened back then — as if I was frozen out by Owen [Farrell] when we played together. That’s not how it felt to me,” Cipriani wrote.

“It’s all in the past now, but I don’t think Eddie really wanted me in there, to be honest. That was the issue. Anything else would have stemmed from meetings they would have had together.

“Eddie was always so reluctant to pick me. Whenever my name was mentioned, he was always so negative and maybe that influenced how Owen behaved.

“If Eddie had talked positively about what I was doing, it might have been different. I was picked in the Premiership Team of the Year three years in a row and I was named Player of the Year, but Eddie always brushed over any talk about me.”

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell’s upcoming partnership.

Cipriani’s relationship with Jones and Farrell has been re-examined in light of Marcus Smith’s inclusion in the England squad, as the talented youngster will likely play at fly-half with Farrell alongside him at inside centre.

There are some concerns over how the two will function together in the same starting team, with both men used to calling the shots for whichever side they are playing for.

Saturday’s match against Tonga could prove to be an excellent opportunity to iron out any issues a Smith-Farrell 10-12 axis may have, before more challenging matches against Australia and South Africa.

Jones is yet to name his team against Tonga, although Smith is understood to be an injury doubt for the weekend, which means that the first time he plays alongside Farrell could be against a resurgent Wallabies side the following week.

