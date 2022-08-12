Danny Cipriani blames Eddie Jones for England’s lack of resolve

Danny Cipriani has blamed Eddie Jones for England’s lack of resolve after the head coach took aim at fee-paying schools for producing “closeted” players.

Many of England’s professional rugby players attended fee-paying schools, either because they come from wealthy backgrounds or because they were granted scholarships due to their sporting abilities.

Jones argued in a recent interview that these schools damage players’ resolve, as they don’t face enough adversity and are taught to be compliant by their teachers and coaches.

Cipriani attended fee-paying schools through being offered scholarships due to his athletic prowess, although he certainly hasn’t always been compliant as he had his fair share of disciplinary issues in the past.

Jones argued that the best teams are run by the players, although Cipriani has claimed in his column for the Daily Mail that the England head coach does not allow his players to question him.

Danny Cipriani on Eddie Jones.

“Eddie should look at himself rather than criticise others. The environment you create as a coach is reflected by the performance of your team and players,” Cipriani wrote.

“If a coach creates a decision-making environment which allows his or her players to problem solve, have an input on how the team is run, and is self-reflective of his or her own performance, then their side’s ability to react under pressure will grow. Eddie does not do that.

“When the team loses, Eddie points the finger elsewhere… Any player who speaks his mind in this England environment is dismissed. Just look at what happened to Danny Care.

“He spent four years away because he confronted Eddie. Surely a coach who wants players to think for themselves would encourage two-way conversation?”

Danny Cipriani’s magical creativity from his 18/19 ‘Player of the Year’ season with @gloucesterrugby… Enjoy 🤤pic.twitter.com/LkbMehtTht — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 5, 2020

Cipriani briefly played under Jones in 2018 as he was selected in England’s squad for the tour of South Africa that year, and he started at out-half in his country’s sole win against the Springboks.

Despite his key role in that victory, in which Cipriani pulled off a brilliant cross field kick which resulted in a try for Jonny May, the Londoner never played for England again.

Former England full back Mike Brown later suggested that Cipriani was “fighting a losing battle” while on tour in South Africa and that key members of the squad felt threatened by the talented out-half.

An inventive player, Cipriani clearly wasn’t impressed by the rigid structure of England’s set-up in 2018, and although he was named as the Premiership’s player of the season the following year, he never received another international call up.

