Danny Care thankful Eddie Jones hauled him off rather than a younger player

Danny Care has revealed that he was glad Eddie Jones hauled him off during England’s third test against Australia rather than a younger player.

Australia led England by seven points 30 minutes into the deciding test between the two in July, with Care making a number of uncharacteristic errors which were hampering his side’s efforts.

Care was replaced by Jack van Poortvliet after just 36 minutes as Jones deemed it necessary to make a change at scrum-half before half time, and the youngster ultimately played brilliantly as England claimed a narrow win.

The experienced England scrum-half was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and said that he preferred that it was his confidence that took a hit rather than a younger England player.

“In a way I prefer that he did it to me rather than.. say if he decided to do it to Marcus [Smith], as a young lad making his way,” Care said.

“I’d like to think that I can handle it probably a little bit better than one of the young lads because I’m old enough. I’ve been dropped a lot of times, I can take it and I can probably see the bigger picture a little bit more.

“Whereas if it happened to a younger lad earlier in his career it could probably have a fairly detrimental effect on him over the next few years.

“It’s one of them. It happened. I’m brave enough to speak to people about it. I didn’t read anything on Twitter for a few days because I didn’t really want to.”

Before July’s test series against Australia, Care had last played for England in 2018, but his excellent form for Harlequins saw him earn an international recall at the age of 35.

Care acknowledged that he may not get another chance to play for England after a disappointing showing in Sydney but was thankful to play for his country again after a four-year absence.

“I think when you look at it in the bigger picture when you do get the chance to step back and reflect and go on holiday and spend time with the family.. I know how proud Blake was to [see me] playing for England,” Care explained.

“He didn’t remember me doing it, so for him to be able to watch his dad playing for England properly and understand it this time was pretty cool.

“For my mum and dad who’ve been to every single game, they couldn’t get out to Australia to watch it although they were close to jumping on a flight.

“It’s a nice way to thank them for everything that I’ve worked my way to get back in, even if it was only for three games.”

