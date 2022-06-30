Danny Care named to start for England against Australia

Danny Care has been named to start at scrum-half in England’s first test against Australia, having last won a cap for his country in 2018.

Experienced scrum-half Care did play for England in the non-capped games against the Barbarians a couple of weeks ago, but he will make his full return to international rugby against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday.

Billy Vunipola has also made his return to England’s match-day squad, having last played for his country in the final round of the 2021 Six Nations against Ireland.

Owen Farrell has returned to England’s starting team at inside centre, having missed out on this year’s Six Nations due to injury, although Courtney Lawes has been chosen to captain the team.

Three players are in line to make their international debuts, with uncapped trio Jack van Poortvliet, Guy Porter and Henry Arundell named on the bench.

Eddie Jones has named his squad for the first #AUSvENG Test match 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 30, 2022

Japan-based trio named to start for the Wallabies.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie has named Japan-based trio Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete in the Wallabies’ starting team.

All three missed Australia’s European tour last November but have been drafted back into the Wallabies side, having played a crucial role in their country’s back to back wins against the Springboks last year.

The Wallabies have named two uncapped players in their starting team, with hooker David Porecki and Cadeyrn Neville set to play for their country for the first time.

Both men have plenty of experience at club level, with Porecki set to play his first game of international rugby at 29 years old, while Neville turned 33 last November.

England’s match-day squad against Australia.

15. Freddie Steward

14. Jack Nowell

13. Joe Marchant

12. Owen Farrell

11. Joe Cokanasiga

10. Marcus Smith

9. Danny Care

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje

5. Jonny Hill

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Tom Curry

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Joe Heyes

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Lewis Ludlam

21. Jack van Poortlviet

22. Guy Porter

23. Henry Arundell

