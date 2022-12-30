Danny Care reacts to Joe Marler being charged for on-field comments

Danny Care has suggested that the RFU are opening a can of worms by charging Joe Marler for on-field comments.

Harlequins prop Marler will face a disciplinary hearing today after being charged by the English RFU for conduct prejudicial to the game for comments made to a Bristol Bears player.

While it wasn’t heard what Marler had said by those watching on TV, the England prop’s comments resulted in a scuffle between the two forward packs, with Bristol’s Jake Heenan and Yann Thomas particularly annoyed.

Danny Care responds to Joe Marler being charged.

Bristol captain Steven Luatua, who explained that he didn’t hear what Marler had said at the time, took to Twitter after the game to express his frustration and called on Marler to apologise.

Marler did apologise when prompted and tagged Heenan on Twitter saying that he owed him either a pint or a coffee.

The experienced England prop could be banned for his comment if found guilty by the RFU disciplinary committee, which appears likely given that he has essentially admitted to saying something inappropriate to Heenan.

Care, a long-time team mate of Marler’s, posted a gif of a can of worms when news broke of the Harlequins prop being charged.

Sledging in rugby.

It certainly isn’t unusual for rugby players to insult each other during a game, although most are taken in good humour and don’t warrant any intervention from officials.

Heenan and the Bristol pack certainly didn’t appreciate Marler’s comments however, in which it is reported that he insulted the former Connacht flanker’s mother.

Marler could be suspended for six weeks if found guilty by the RFU disciplinary committee, which would significantly harm his chances of an England recall as the Six Nations kicks off on February 4th.

There is little precedent set for offences of such a manner however, with the hearing set to take place at 4.30pm today.

