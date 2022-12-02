Danny Care admits he’d prefer to be a professional footballer

Danny Care has admitted that he would rather be a professional footballer instead of being a professional rugby player.

The England and Harlequins scrum-half has enjoyed a long and successful career in rugby, having won three Six Nations titles for his country as well as two Premiership titles for his club.

Care’s career could have been very different however, as he played football for Sheffield Wednesday’s academy alongside Jamie Vardy as a youngster, before he asked to be released from his contract so he could focus on rugby.

Despite choosing rugby over football all those years ago, Care admitted on BT Sport while hooked up to a lie detector that he would have preferred playing football professionally.

Danny Care on a career in football.

“Every day. I wouldn’t still be playing I don’t think. I think I’d be on a golf course today probably, and every day. It would be great,” Care admitted when asked if he wished he was a professional footballer.

It’s impossible to know whether Care would have made it as a professional footballer of course as he left Sheffield Wednesday’s Academy while in his early teens, although the 35-year-old does suspect he would have been good enough.

“The answer is I don’t know. My dad thinks I could have played at some level. I think I could have played at some level when I see some of the players these days,” Care said.

“But you never know, do you? I could literally be playing centre mid for [Manchester] United now and doing all right.”

Strap yourselves in… The Lie Detector Test is BACK! 👀 Who better to be put under the microscope than @dannycare? 😂 🃏 Will the @Harlequins scrum-half tell more lies than truths?#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/w0kjfwCNXC — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 1, 2022

The 35-year-old is still going strong.

Care’s career is surely nearing an end as he turns 36 in a month’s time, although he is still a key player for Harlequins and won his last cap for England just over four months ago.

His last appearance for his country didn’t go to plan however, as he was replaced before half time during England’s test series decider against Australia in July, while he missed out on selection during the Autumn Nations Series.

A career in the media looks likely for Care after he hangs up his boots, although he hasn’t indicated that he is planning to retire just yet.

