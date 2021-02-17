Danny Care rubbishes calls to drop England captain Owen Farrell

Share and Enjoy !

Danny Care has urged Eddie Jones to stick with Owen Farrell as England captain, despite the Saracens player’s recent mediocre performances.

Farrell has started in both of England’s 2021 Six Nations matches to date, but has struggled to get to grips with test rugby, having not played since December before the championship kicked off.

Former England players Matt Dawson and Mike Brown have called for Jones to drop his England captain in recent weeks, claiming that Farrell is stunting England’s attack.

📺 Extended highlights from yesterday’s win at Twickenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/tSGAaM8Qv1 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 14, 2021

Care, who played with Farrell for England for a number of years, told BBC‘s Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he disagreed with the calls to drop the England captain.

“Only last year everyone was loving Owen Farrell. People were saying he was the best player in the world and nearly won us a World Cup. Now they are screaming for him not to play.

“Everybody can have an occasional game where everything doesn’t go brilliantly for them,” Care commented.

‘He is probably finding it a bit tough right now.’

England offered little in attack against Scotland at Murrayfield when Farrell was playing at fly-half. But they did look considerably more dangerous against Italy with George Ford at 10 and Farrell pushed out to 12, albeit against a weaker side.

While England’s open-play improved significantly, Farrell still made a number of blunders – dropping the ball on one occasion and missing a couple of relatively easy kicks.

Former England winger Ugo Monye reckons Farrell is now feeling the pressure after a pair of uncharacteristic under-par performances.

“He is such a dominant character and leader that, when it goes well, you can attribute a big performance to him.

“When it doesn’t go so well and you are that dominant a figure, some of those errors get attributed to you. I think he is probably finding it a bit tough right now,” Monye told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

While England got back to winning ways against Italy, they will face a much sterner test against unbeaten Wales when the pair meet in the next round of the Six Nations.

Read More About: danny care, england rugby, owen farrell, Six Nations, ugo monye