‘It’s a sad situation’ – Danny Care weighs in on Mike Brown’s Harlequins exit

Danny Care has paid tribute to his Harlequins teammate Mike Brown after it was confirmed that the former England fullback was leaving the club.

Brown revealed how he was distraught to learn that Harlequins had no plans for him for next season, saying that he was told in a “four-minute meeting” that his time with the south-west London club was coming to an end.

Care was speaking to BT Sport about Brown, who will join Newcastle Falcons next season, and was confident that his long-time teammate would impress at his new club.

“It’s a really sad situation. Browny, for me, is probably one of the best players the Premiership has seen in a long time. We’re going to miss him. I’m personally going to miss him a lot,” Care said.

“I came down to Harlequins 16 years ago and he was one of the main reasons I came down – to play with Browny. We’ve had some great memories but what we’re going to miss, Newcastle are going to gain.

“They’ve got a real good one in Mike Brown. He’s going to be a great asset to them.”

Rory Best on how Harlequins dealt with the situation.

Former Ireland captain Rory Best was also speaking to BT Sport before the European Challenge Cup match between Harlequins and Ulster and gave his view on Brown’s situation.

Best was able to retire from Ulster duty after 15 years on his own terms, and while he understood that not every player will be given this opportunity, he feels Brown’s departure could have been handled better.

“I think there’s two thoughts to it. Obviously, it’s a business and it needs to be run like a business and there are tough calls in that, especially for long servants like Mike Brown,” Best commented.

“The other side of it is you need to still keep the player’s thoughts and welfare in mind.

“Someone that has served as long as Mike Brown – for me, being on the periphery and the outside of it – it feels like it’s the manner [in which they let him go] rather than what has actually happened.

“I think there’s a way to open that conversation up to see what he wants to do and see where he sees his future and then to break it to him gently.

“Give him the time to almost make him feel like he’s walking out on his own terms.”

