Danny Care reveals how England aim to get the best out of Marcus Smith

Danny Care has argued that the onus is on England as a team to allow Marcus Smith to play to the best of his ability.

Smith and Care combine to make a devastating half-back pairing for Harlequins, but the young England out-half has not yet made the same impact at international level, even when paired with his club team mate.

England were much improved in their second encounter against Australia as they levelled the test series in Brisbane, although they scored just one try through a rolling maul, while the rest of their points came from the boot of Owen Farrell.

Care was speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast and explained that England need to create space for Smith in order for him to thrive for his country, as he does for his club.

Danny Care on Marcus Smith.

“What we have to do as a team is allow Marcus to do his special bits, because he will do the special bits if we do the stuff we talked about – of being physically abrasive, winning contacts, smashing breakdowns and playing quickly,” Care said.

“Marcus is one of the most gifted players in England. He can do stuff we can’t do, but we have to put him in situations where he has the ability to do that.

“We can’t just throw him the ball and say, ‘Go and do it.’ You have to work out ways to put him in positions where he can then use his unbelievable decision-making and his skill and his execution.

“To do that we have to be the English team we want to be. We want to have the best forward pack in the world and we want to play quicker than everyone, and we have to create spaces for Marcus to do his thing.”

Eddie Jones has shown faith in the youngster.

Smith has played in all 12 of England’s test matches since making his international debut against the USA last July, in which time Eddie Jones’ side have recorded mixed results.

England won their first five matches with Smith in tow, but that momentum was stunted during the Six Nations as they lost to Scotland, Ireland and France, before going on to lose the first game of the series against Australia.

Eddie Jones has kept faith in Smith throughout those losses and he will be hoping that Smith and England can now build on last weekend’s victory against the Wallabies.

