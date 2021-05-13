Danny Care expresses interest in joining American Major League Rugby club

“It looks like fun rugby.”

Danny Care has revealed that he is interested in joining American Major League Rugby team the LA Giltinis after his time with Harlequins is over.

The former England scrum-half has been with Harlequins since 2006, and has been tearing it up with the south-west London club this season, despite turning 34 in January.

Care has one more year on his contract with Harlequins, but told former England teammate Ben Foden on The Rugby Clubhouse that he is considering playing the final years of his career in the US.

“I have never really thought about playing abroad until I saw the LA Giltinis team and I was like hang on, I like their kit, I like where they play, I like the place that they are from and I might be a good fit,” Care explained.

“Or if it’s not the Giltinis, it’s definitely something I would have a look at.“

High-profile names in Major League Rugby.

The LA Giltinis already have a number of high-profile names in their squad, with Wallabies legends Matt Giteau and Adam Ashley-Cooper both currently playing their rugby in Los Angeles.

Seeing players of that calibre playing in Major League Rugby has piqued Care’s interest, who has no plans to retire in the near future.

“From speaking to you, hearing from you, you see Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley-Cooper over there at the moment, it looks awesome, it looks like fun rugby,” Care said.

Looking forward to playing at this epic stadium this weekend with @Giltinis .. Historic game being the first time fans are allowed to watch a live sporting game there 🍸 pic.twitter.com/03PzKxFtnN — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) May 12, 2021

“I love the commentators – the commentators are brilliant, the English could take a leaf out of their book. So yeah, definitely, you never know.

“I have got one more year at Harlequins signed up. I’m enjoying my rugby, I feel fit, I feel fresh, I feel like I have got a few more years left in the tank.”

Major League Rugby is in just its fourth season having started back in 2018, but has already managed to attract high-profile players such as former England captain Chris Robshaw, former All Black Ma’a Nonu and former Springbok Tendai Mtawarira.

