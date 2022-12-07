Danny Care gives insider view on Eddie Jones’ sacking

Danny Care has revealed that his team mates are in shock at the news of Eddie Jones’ departure as England head coach.

While Care wasn’t involved in the Autumn Nations Series, he did play for England during the summer’s tour of Australia and was a key player for his country when Jones first took over in 2016.

Care’s Harlequins team mates Marcus Smith and Cadan Murley were included in England’s squad last month, while Joe Marler, Joe Marchant and Alex Dombrandt have all been recently involved.

Speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Care revealed that Harlequins’ England contingent are shocked by the news, while the veteran scrum-half spoke very highly of Jones.

Danny Care on Eddie Jones’ sacking.

“It’s a bit of a weird one, isn’t it? It’s a bit surreal. Obviously it seems like everyone knew it was happening in the last few days but you actually see it and Eddie’s gone.. it’s a weird feeling,” Care admitted.

“I think everyone’s probably just a bit shocked. No one really knows what’s happening now. Obviously it sounds like Richard Cockerill is in for the interim, but how long is that for?

“Everyone’s going to have a different relationship with Eddie. My relationship with Eddie, although people probably think it isn’t, I think we’re actually in quite a good spot.

“He gave me my greatest moment in an England shirt. He gave me that start in the Grand Slam game so I do owe a lot to him. Obviously I didn’t play for a few years under him but he also gave me my best moment in an England shirt.

“For me, he’ll always be thought of very highly as one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever worked with.”

No signs of trouble while in Australia.

Care’s last appearance didn’t exactly go to plan, as he was replaced before half time after a poor performance in the third test against Australia, although England did go on to win the game and the series.

The 35-year-old insisted that there was no indication that Jones’ tenure was coming to an end while on tour in Australia, and that the Rugby World Cup was still very much the primary goal.

“Everything was still talking about the World Cup and this team that’s on this path to hopefully winning the World Cup,” Care explained.

“Obviously you never thought the head coach wouldn’t be there to see it through after being there for seven years. We were pretty successful in Australia. We won the series and could have won that series 3-0 on another day.

“So no, I don’t think I ever saw this coming. Obviously England haven’t played as well as we should have in probably the last few years. But I think everyone’s probably still in a little bit of shock that they’ve decided to pull the trigger.”

