Danny Care gives his take on who England’s next head coach should be

Danny Care has plenty of faith in Steve Borthwick to do a good job as England head coach but acknowledged that he is inexperienced compared to other potential candidates.

Eddie Jones looks set to continue as England head coach until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but the Australian has said his time in charge will end after the showpiece tournament in France.

Naturally, there has been much speculation about who could take over from Jones, and the RFU have stated their preference for an English head coach, with Borthwick, Andy Farrell, Rob Baxter, Richard Cockerill and Alex Sanderson among the candidates.

Borthwick appears to be the front runner off the back of his good work with Leicester Tigers, although Care pointed out on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he doesn’t boast much experience.

Danny Care on the next England head coach.

“It’s so hard to say because out of those guys, would Steve Borthwick have the most experience? No, he doesn’t,” Care said.

“Andy Farrell’s been coaching I would say longer than Steve Borthwick, so has Richard Cockerill, Rob Baxter a lot longer, Alex Sanderson I’d say coached Steve Borthwick at Saracens.

“So Steve Borthwick is probably, out of that list of English contenders, the least experienced but I think he is the one guy that’s been in the [England] camp and has crammed a lot in.

“He’s won everything as a player, domestically as a club player, and I think everyone who knows Steve Borthwick knows the detail that would go in and that England team would be finely tuned and very well detailed.

“I just think there’s so much said about the head coach but the other support coaches are so important. They all have to be able to challenge the head coach and the head coach wanting and willing to be challenged for the greater good.”

Steve Borthwick? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Shaun Edwards? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Rugby Union Weekly team look at the candidates to succeed Eddie Jones after the RFU revealed they want an English coach after 2023! 👀 Listen to the latest episode with @chjones9, @ugomonye and @dannycare ⤵️#BBCRugby — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 29, 2022

There is no shortage of quality coaches in English rugby.

Andy Farrell has done a great job in charge of Ireland in recent times, and did work with England as a defence coach for four years, although the IRFU will likely be eager to keep him around after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Borthwick, Baxter and Sanderson are all currently committed to their clubs, while Cockerill is currently England’s forwards coach, although he has only been in the position for roughly six months.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall could be another option, having led the North London club to three Heineken Champions Cup titles, although the County Down man may be persuaded to come back to Ireland.

There is still plenty of water yet to go under the bridge before the RFU appoint the next England head coach, although it does appear unlikely that it will be someone with no previous experience of English rugby.

