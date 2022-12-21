Danny Care signs contract extension with Harlequins

Danny Care has signed a contract extension with Harlequins which will keep the 35-year-old at the London club for at least another season.

The veteran scrum-half first joined Harlequins back in 2006 and Care will spend an 18th season with the club after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Care is just one of four players to have made over 300 appearances for Harlequins while he has also won 87 caps for England, the last of which came against Australia in July.

Speaking about the announcement of his new deal with the club, Care expressed his confidence in Harlequins winning more trophies in the near future.

Danny Care on his new deal with Harlequins.

“Pulling on the Quins jersey has been and continues to be one of the proudest parts of my career and I’m delighted to sign on again with Harlequins,” Care said.

“I’ve been with this club for the better part of two decades and I cherish some incredible memories from the things we have achieved so far.

“The Challenge Cup win in 2011 and the Premiership titles in 2012 and 2021 are some of the highlights of my career and I know this group is capable of creating moments of the same calibre.”

Nick Evans pays tribute to the veteran scrum-half.

Nick Evans, a former team mate of Care’s and now Harlequins’ attack and backs coach, was glowing in his praise for the scrum-half.

“It’s great to have Danny sign a new contract with the club. He is one of the all-time greats for Harlequins and I know this news will come as a huge boost for our fantastic supporters,” Evans commented.

“Danny is a leading figure within this squad and whenever he is on the pitch you can see his influence and input on how we play our brand of rugby.

“His return to the international scene earlier this year reflects just how hard he has continued to work over a nearly 20-year rugby career. His professionalism is second to none and we are thrilled to have him recommit to the team.”

