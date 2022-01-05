Danny Care opens up on his ‘big annoyance’ with Stuart Lancaster

Danny Care has opened up on his frustrations with Stuart Lancaster during the latter’s time as England’s head coach.

Former England international Care had a long and successful international career, and is currently second in the list of his country’s most-capped scrum-halves, behind Ben Youngs.

The majority of Care’s 84 England caps were won off the bench however, as others were often preferred ahead of the Harlequins veteran during his time in test rugby, a situation which continued under Lancaster as Youngs and Lee Dickson were selected ahead of him for the duration the 2012 Six Nations.

Care was speaking to the Rugby Journal about his relationship with Lancaster and revealed that he became frustrated with the head coach in the early stages of his time in charge of England.

Danny Care on his relationship with Stuart Lancaster.

“If I believe in something I really struggle to stay quiet and after one training session I said to Stuart, ‘Are you telling me these two are playing better than me? You can’t tell me that Dickson deserves to play ahead of me?’,” Care said, via RugbyPass.

Care’s frustrations with Lancaster continued until the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he again found himself down England’s pecking order, as Youngs and Richard Wigglesworth were selected ahead of him in three crucial pool matches.

“My big kind of annoyance with that was Wiggy [Lancaster] was really good mates with [assistant coach] Andy Farrell,” Care explained.

“They were mates and went on holiday together and I remember the first two selections for Fiji and Wales and he [Lancaster] said: ‘Yeah, Faz wants to pick Wiggy’ and my response was, ‘Who is the head coach?’”

🃏 In the space of two years, he went from sitting on the bench with Jamie Vardy against Man Utd to making a European rugby debut in Spain, scoring a try, kicking goals, breaking a leg and then losing his crutches to a drunk team doctor. Life has never been dull for Danny Care. pic.twitter.com/zk9zj4LI47 — Rugby Journal (@JournalRugby) January 5, 2022

Both men have found great success at club level.

Care, who first played under Lancaster at the very start of his career at Leeds Tykes, revealed that the pair no longer have any bad blood between them, after they made up roughly a year after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Lancaster was of course relieved of his position as his country’s head coach after that World Cup, which saw England knocked out at the pool stages, and has since joined Leinster as a senior coach.

The former England head coach has experienced plenty of success with Leinster since he joined them in 2016, as the Irish province have won the Heineken Champions Cup and four league titles since his arrival.

Care last played for England in 2018, but he too has achieved plenty at club level since then, as he played a crucial role in Harlequins’ Gallagher Premiership triumph last season.

