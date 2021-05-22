Dan Tuohy returns to rugby after saying the sport was ‘rotten to the core’ last year

Former Ireland international Dan Tuohy has taken up a job as the head coach for Malone RFC’s academy, 15 months after his explosive retirement from the sport.

Tuohy retired last year at the age of 34 after suffering an arm injury which required nine surgeries while he was playing for French club Vannes in the ProD2.

The former Ulster lock released a written statement on Twitter after his retirement, in which he claimed that rugby had started to look “rotten from the core” and suggested that the old values of the game had been forgotten.

“It’s starting to look like it’s rotten from the core and I’ve a real fear that the values that made me fall for rugby have nearly disappeared, integrity and loyalty is a thing of the past,” Tuohy wrote.

“Even a simple gesture of looking someone in the eye has gone, you’ve to have thick skin in this game. Rugby is a business people need to always remember that.

“I had grown sick and tired of the pre-season goal setting of honesty and respect being brandished around only to be broken almost straight away by the same people preaching it.”

Despite his comments on the nature of the sport, Tuohy had been working as Vannes’ forwards coach after his retirement from playing, up until the beginning of the pandemic.

Tuohy is now living in Belfast again, and said he was fully committed to his new role with Malone RFC, where his son plays mini rugby.

“The new Academy system will be a major boost to Club rugby in Ulster and I want Malone to be at the forefront of making it work,” Tuohy said.

“I understand how important this is to the future of Malone and I am fully committed to improving our in-house transition from minis through youth and Academy to senior rugby. I am looking forward to meeting the players and getting started.”

