Dan Sheehan expecting big response as All Blacks look for revenge against Ireland

Dan Sheehan is expecting the All Blacks to be gunning for revenge against Ireland on Saturday at Eden Park.

Ireland failed to beat New Zealand in the first 28 meetings between the two countries, with the All Blacks coming out on top in 27 of those encounters, while the sides drew on one occasion in 1973.

Things have changed drastically since 2016 however, with Ireland having won three of their last five games against New Zealand, a record which certainly does not sit easy with the All Blacks.

Sheehan is yet to play against the All Blacks, although he will start on Saturday in just his eighth cap for his country and is well aware of the ferocity that awaits him at Eden Park.

Dan Sheehan on the All Blacks.

“I think both teams are peaking at the best level they’ve been at for a while, at the top level of rugby,” Sheehan said.

“I think everyone’s expectations are that it’s going to come down to the smallest things. Hopefully we’ll be able to put on a good show for the audience.

“I’m sure they want to get a bit of revenge on us for winning over at the Aviva in November. That’s the same as any team, after they lose they want to come back and win. We’re expecting a reaction from them but our motivation is at the top level as well.

“They haven’t lost here in 28 years, I wasn’t born. So that has its pressures but at the same time it’s a massive opportunity for an Irish team to come over here and win on New Zealand soil for the first time.”

“We’ve been thinking about this game all year, it’s a massive opportunity.” ✊ Dan Sheehan spoke to media at Eden Park following Ireland’s Captain’s Run ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/FM65Dy4Sta — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 1, 2022

An exceptional performance will be needed.

Ireland’s tour of New Zealand got off to a bad start against the Māori All Blacks on Wednesday, although a much-changed team will feature at Eden Park, with Keith Earls the only player named to start both games.

Despite Ireland’s recent impressive record against the All Blacks, history is very much against Andy Farrell’s side, with New Zealand having last tasted defeat at Eden Park in 1994.

Ireland have also never beaten the All Blacks on New Zealand soil of course, and suffered a humiliating 60-point defeat in their last test match in the country in 2012.

Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls, Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony all played in that game, although their recent meetings with New Zealand have ended far more favourably.

