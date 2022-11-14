Dan Sheehan, Mack Hansen and Andy Farrell nominated for World Rugby awards

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan, Mack Hansen and Andy Farrell have all been nominated for World Rugby awards for their efforts this year.

Sheehan and Hansen have both been nominated for the World Rugby men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year, alongside Henry Arundell of England and Ange Capuozzo of Italy.

2022 has been a sensational year for both Sheehan and Hansen, as the two made their debuts for Ireland and have already established themselves as key players for their country.

Capuozzo has been in sensational form for Italy, as he scored two tries on his debut against Scotland, created the match-winning try against Wales and scored a brace of tries in his country’s first-ever win against Australia.

Arundell had a sensational start to his international career as he scored a try against Australia on his debut, although his inclusion is surprising given he has played a total of 28 minutes of rugby for England this year.

Breaking through in ’22 😤 These are the contenders for the 2022 Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/bcX8wi1ptt — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 14, 2022

Andy Farrell is in good company.

Farrell has been nominated for the World Rugby coach of the year award, having overseen a Triple Crown, a test series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand and the recent win over reigning world champions South Africa.

Ireland are currently ranked number one in the world for their efforts this year, and Farrell’s involvement in that success has not gone unnoticed by World Rugby.

The other nominees are France men’s coach Fabien Galthie, England women’s coach Simon Middleton and New Zealand women’s coach Wayne Smith.

Galthie has overseen his side win the Six Nations Grand Slam this year, while Les Bleus have also won all nine of their test matches in 2022 so far, with just one game against Japan still to come.

Middleton coached England to the Women’s Six Nations title and the World Cup final, where the Red Roses suffered defeat to New Zealand.

Smith took charge of New Zealand this year, after the Black Ferns suffered four heavy defeats to England and France in 2021, and coached his country to an unlikely World Cup triumph.

