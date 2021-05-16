Dan Robson calls for consistency from refs after Ben Morris red card

Dan Robson has called on referees to be consistent when handing out red cards after his Wasps teammate Ben Morris was sent off against Worcester Warriors.

Wasps claimed a narrow victory against Worcester in the latest round of the Gallagher Premiership, but that result was put in serious jeopardy after Morris was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ollie Lawrence with 20 minutes to go.

Robson was speaking to the Daily Mail after his side’s narrow win and aired his frustrations at what he believes to be an area of inconsistency in the game.

“I’ve seen yellow and red cards given for virtually nothing. The frustrating thing for all the players is getting consistency,” Robson commented.

“Charlie Ewels’ one last night in Bath’s game with Sale was a very similar one and he gets a yellow but Ben gets a red for his.

“We are all watching it on the big screen and going ‘pick a number out the hat!’ All we want is consistency and if we get that it will be fine.”

Worcester boss proud of his team after another gut-wrenching loss.’

Worcester were unable to make their one-man advantage count against Wasps in the game’s final quarter, as they suffered their 16th straight defeat in this season’s Premiership.

The Warriors are firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premiership table, trailing 11th place Newcastle Falcons by 13 points.

Worcester will not drop down to the Championship next season however, as relegation was scrapped for the season due to several games being called off sue to coronavirus-related reasons.

Head coach Jonathan Thomas was proud of his side after their narrow loss, and expressed his confidence in Worcester’s up-and-coming young players’ ability ahead of the final three games of the season.

“I’m really proud of the team. We showed a huge amount of character after losing our two props early on,” Thomas said.

“I’m really gutted for them that they couldn’t get the win because I’ve been in this position as a player and it’s really mentally tough.

“You can see the younger players growing every week, guys like [Andrew] Kitchener and [Justin] Clegg are improving all the time. We are really excited about the fans coming back for the last three games, they will definitely help.”

