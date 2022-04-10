Dan McFarland calls on Ulster to improve after famous win against Toulouse

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes his side will need to improve next weekend when they take on Toulouse for a second time in Belfast.

Very few would have predicted that Ulster would come away with a win from the home of the reigning European and French champions, but they did just that, as they notched a 26-21 victory against Toulouse.

Granted, Toulouse were reduced to 14 men after just 10 minutes due to a red card for Juan Cruz Mallia, and Ulster arguably should have built up a healthier lead ahead of the second leg.

McFarland was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the game and acknowledged that his side have a lot to work on if they hope to make the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Dan McFarland on Ulster’s win against Toulouse.

“Our lineout, which is normally extremely good, didn’t function today as it can do, they were excellent in line-out defence,” McFarland said.

“The breakdown, we were counter-rucked on a number of occasions. They’re enormous men but we can’t afford to do that at home.

“The fact is, and I genuinely believe this, is that we’ll need to be a lot better next week if we want to progress over the two legs.”

Our travelling support was amazing – Thank you! ❤️🤍#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/SfEzmEvLyG — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 9, 2022

There were plenty of positives for the Ulstermen.

Although McFarland is correct in saying that Ulster could have done better at the lineout and at the breakdown, they did a lot of things very well at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Robert Baloucoune was the deserved man of the match, as the Ulster winger scored a hat trick of tries, while he also put in a great defensive shift, making 12 tackles in total.

Even with just 14 players on the pitch, Toulouse were a very dangerous outfit with several Grand Slam winning France internationals in tow, and Ulster did well to limit them to two tries.

Ulster did capitulate somewhat at the end however, as Romain Ntamack scored a try in the 79th minute before Toulouse stormed up the pitch again with the clock in the red, although they couldn’t quite find the score to snatch the win at the death.

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup, toulouse rugby, ulster rugby