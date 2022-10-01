Dan McFarland backs Aaron Sexton after costly incident against Leinster

Dan McFarland has backed Aaron Sexton after the young Ulster winger was denied what looked to be a guaranteed try against Leinster.

Sexton looked to have scored Ulster’s second try of the night with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, as the 22-year-old dotted down in the corner.

The try would have brought Ulster to within at least five points of Leinster and set up a nail-biting finish, but after a TMO referral, it was clear that Charlie Ngatai had slapped the ball out of Sexton’s hands before it was grounded.

Dan McFarland on Aaron Sexton.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was speaking to RTE after the game and stressed that he would continue to back Sexton after the young winger was denied a crucial score.

“I haven’t spoken to him at the moment but I’ll speak to him over the next week. Look, it’s disappointing. We’ve all been there,” McFarland said.

“Lots of players made mistakes tonight, it’s just that his was visible. We’ll pick him up, he’ll come back to work, he’ll learn from that and move on.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland concedes Leinster were that bit better than his side on the night pic.twitter.com/Rgv7Fk6oJW — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 30, 2022

Leinster weathered the Ulster storm to hold on for the win.

Ngatai’s try-saving tackle turned out to be crucial, as Leinster won the game by seven points after withstanding a late Ulster comeback.

Leinster were in complete control at the break as they led by 14 points, and a Ross Byrne penalty early in the second half extended the margin to 17, although Ulster fought back admirably with 20 minutes to go.

Ulster scored a try through a rolling maul soon after Leinster were reduced to 14 men due to a yellow card for Jimmy O’Brien, but Ngatai’s last-ditch tackle ensured that the visitors led by 10 points when O’Brien returned from the sin bin.

John Cooney did later add three points to Ulster’s tally, but the northern province ultimately had to settle for a losing bonus-point against their rivals.

