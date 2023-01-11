Dan McFarland is sticking to his guns amid Ulster’s poor run of form

Dan McFarland will resist making fundamental changes to Ulster’s approach despite a poor run of form for the northern province.

Ulster have now lost five of their last six matches after a disappointing defeat to Benetton in Treviso, and that dismal run looks set to continue with an away game against reigning European champions La Rochelle this weekend.

Qualification for the knock out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup is looking unlikely for Ulster, and while they remain in the top four in the URC, they are on a downwards slope.

Head coach Dan McFarland was speaking to the BBC ahead of Saturday’s daunting clash with La Rochelle and insisted that he still has faith in Ulster’s process.

Dan McFarland on a challenging period for Ulster.

“In professional sport, you are never far away from what you are doing and doing it well,” McFarland said.

“If you’ve always done it badly, then you have to focus on key things you can improve, but if you know you have done it well at a time, then it is making sure you believe in what you do and focusing on that.

“You are questioning your day-to-day and what you are doing, but you can’t do it too much. You can send yourself down a rabbit hole on that. I know the processes we do are effective. They are good quality, high performance processes.

“I need to use my energy to keep driving those forward and improve day in, day out.”

‘We’re a whisker’s hair away.’

Ulster were denied victories late on against Benetton and Munster recently, as they lost those two games by a combined margin of three points.

McFarland is confident that Ulster don’t need to change much to get back to winning ways, although he acknowledged that the performances haven’t been up to scratch.

“The results show we’re a whisker’s hair away from winning our last [two] games. Although we’re not playing as well as we can do, we’re probably not then looking at gnashing of teeth,” McFarland stressed.

“My job is to make sure we keep the reality within that and say that at some point, if we work hard and we keep working at these, we will turn the corner, start playing better and we will be winning games.”

